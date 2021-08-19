Russia’s top brass developing tracked mortar vehicle for Arctic operation

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry is carrying out experimental design work on developing a 120mm tracked mortar vehicle, member of the board of Russia’s Military-Industrial Commission Mikhail Osyko told TASS in the run-up to the Army-2021 international military-technical forum on Thursday.

"Experimental design work is underway to create a 120 mm mortar based on a two-section tracked carrier, the DT-BTR tracked light armored snow- and swamp-going vehicle and the REM-GD repair and evacuation tracked two-link vehicle," the defense official said.

Experimental design work is also underway to create an advanced system of communications and command posts for Arctic operation, he added.

Russian specialists have completed work on creating a family of Arctic logistic support vehicles based on the DT-30PM two-section tracked transporter, Osyko noted.

There is no need to rearm Arctic units with combat hardware but it is necessary to provide the troops stationed in the Arctic region with special vehicles, he said.

"Currently, active purchases of automotive vehicles for Arctic operation are underway, such as snowmobiles with the heated cabin, Mustang-class vehicles based on the Kamaz truck and the climatic modification of Motovoz-1 vehicles based on the Ural truck, he added.