Russian shipbuilders to unveil state-of-the-art amphibious assault ship at Army forum

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) will unveil the mockups of the large amphibious assault ship Kaiman and the autonomous underwater drone Yunona at the Army-2021 international military-technical forum, the USC press office announced on Thursday.

"The USC will demonstrate for the first time on the demonstration center’s site the mockups of the Kaiman large amphibious assault ship based on Project 11711 and the Yunona autonomous unmanned submersible vehicle," the press office said in a statement.

Among its military exhibits, the United Shipbuilding Corporation will showcase a Project 22800E missile corvette, a Project 12322 amphibious assault hovercraft, a Project 12701 coastal-type mine countermeasures ship, a Project 20382 small guard ship, a Project 21301 vessel for rescuing the crews of submarines in distress, a Project 636 submarine with the Club-S missile system and other warships, the statement says.

This year, the United Shipbuilding Corporation will also feature new innovation projects of civilian output. The key ‘diversification’ exhibits will include the NES-160 Albatros research vessel, the Project 23640 Finval-8000 dry cargo vessel, a versatile dry-cargo container ship and the Murena underwater platform, the press office specified.