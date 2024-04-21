Water recedes from 7 houses, 72 household plots in Kurgan Region in 24 hours

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Water receded from seven houses and 72 household plots in four settlements in the Kurgan Region over the past 24 hours, the press service of the regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

"Over the past 24 hours, water receded from seven houses and 72 plots of land in two municipalities in four settlements," the statement reads.

As of the morning of April 21, 2,176 residential houses and 3,380 summer houses, five low-level bridges and 14 road sections in eight municipalities in 37 settlements remain flooded.