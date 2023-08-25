Kiev regime’s troops bombard DPR 63 times over past day — mission

DONETSK, August 26. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s troops bombarded the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 63 times over the past day, two civilians were killed and one sustained wounds, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on Ukraine’s War Crimes stated on early Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 63 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups," the mission said in a statement. "Two civilians were killed and another one sustained wounds as a result of the attacks over the past day."

According to the report, 239 munitions of various types were fired during these attacks, including 152mm and 155mm artillery shells. Some of them had cluster charges.