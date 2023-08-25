{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Kiev regime’s troops bombard DPR 63 times over past day — mission

According to the report, 239 munitions of various types were fired during these attacks, including 152mm and 155mm artillery shells

DONETSK, August 26. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s troops bombarded the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 63 times over the past day, two civilians were killed and one sustained wounds, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on Ukraine’s War Crimes stated on early Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 63 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups," the mission said in a statement. "Two civilians were killed and another one sustained wounds as a result of the attacks over the past day."

According to the report, 239 munitions of various types were fired during these attacks, including 152mm and 155mm artillery shells. Some of them had cluster charges.

Tags
UkraineMilitary operation in Ukraine
Emergency situation regime imposed in Primorye Region following torrential rains
More than 5,000 households have been affected, with serious damage inflicted to the farming sector, road infrastructure and social facilities
Read more
Over 60 victims of Makhachkala explosion remain in hospital, Health Ministry reports
The ministry cited data from the Federal Disaster Medicine Center saying that a total of 115 people were affected by the incident, 35 of whom lost their lives
Read more
Core of Wagner PMC remains in Belarus, Lukashenko says
According to th president, the Belarusian authorities are not afraid of the presence of a group of militarily trained fighters in the country
Read more
Lukashenko says he never took upon responsibility for Prigozhin’s safety
The Belarusian leader underscored that there was no way for him to ensure Prigozhin’s safety on a plane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg
Read more
Press review: Summit heralds six more BRICS in wall and EAEU urged to take autonomous path
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 25th
Read more
Ukraine attempted to attack Russia by drones at night — Russian Defense Ministry
Air defense systems detected 42 unmanned aerial vehicles
Read more
Hainan's foreign trade volume up 21.7% in January-July
According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the figure reached $18.7 billion
Read more
Press review: BRICS’ future hangs on expansion decision and Trump to skip first GOP debate
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 22nd
Read more
Chinese ambassador lauds cooperation with Russia in education sphere
Zhang Hanhui addressed the Russian students of Chinese educational establishments at the Chinese embassy in Moscow
Read more
Ghost ships and miraculous landscapes of Russia's Kamchatka
Haunting beauty of Russia's Far Eastern abandoned ships and bases — through the eyes of TASS photographer Yuri Smityuk
Read more
After talk with Putin, Zaporozhye head says ‘interesting’ developments expected this fall
According to Yevgeny Balitsky, Russian forces currently dominate on the battlefield due to their determination and coordinated actions
Read more
Investigators seize flight recorders of Prigozhin's plane that crashed in Tver Region
According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the objects and documents needed for the determination of all circumstances of the plane crash were also seized
Read more
No need for BRICS to change its name after new members join — South African sherpa
"I don't think so, because BRICS has established itself as a global brand," the diplomat said
Read more
Venezuela views BRICS as group of countries holding similar positions — diplomat
According to Sergey Melik-Bagdasarovt, a possible membership in BRICS opens additional opportunities for Venezuela in terms on investments into the national economy
Read more
West should not be alarmed about routine CSTO drill in Belarus — Lukashenko
"We will be drilling routine skills, scheduled long ago. So, there is no reason to be worried," the Belarusian leader specified
Read more
OSCE cannot be floor to settle crisis in Ukraine — Russian envoy
The Russian envoy reminded when responding to a request for a comment on the statement made by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto that OSCE could be the floor for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in 2025 during the period of Helsinki’s presidency in the Organization that Moscow had consented to such presidency when Finland "was neutral in the military aspect"
Read more
Russian company develops lightweight drone — spokesperson
UAV "Voron-75" is made of foaming polypropylene
Read more
Pro-US coalition F-16 dangerously approaches Russian Su-35 in southern Syria
According to Vadim Kulit, by this kind of actions, the pro-American coalition continues to create dangerous preconditions for aviation incidents and emergencies and escalates the situation in the Syrian airspace
Read more
Medvedev says difficult decision to recognize Abkhazia, South Ossetia brought peace
"We have allied relations, very good ones. Naturally, their development will certainly continue along this track," the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council noted
Read more
US coalition's fighter jets fly too close to Russian plane in Syria — top brass
The deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Vadim Kulit added that the Russian pilot demonstrated high professionalism and took timely measures to prevent a collision
Read more
Zaporozhye Region's village of Rabotino wiped off the map — acting governor
"There were such fierce battles there that there are only the frames of houses and ruined structures left of it," Yevgeny Balitsky reported
Read more
BRICS influences G20 agenda, prompting reforms of global financial systems — expert
Alexander Shokhin noted that, in his opinion, the future payment and settlement system will most likely be based on digital currencies of national banks, stablecoins and blockchain
Read more
Pentagon says Russia trying to jam Starlink satellite communications in Ukraine
According to the general, the presence of a large number of such satellites may make them "a much tougher targeting problem"
Read more
Several drones destroyed in Sevastopol — Governor
Emergency functions have not registered any damage to civilian infrastructure, Mikhail Razvozhaev said
Read more
History, God punished Saakashvili, he turned into outcast in own country — Medvedev
Dmitry Medvedev noted that, although Saakashvili used to be a head of state, he "made a stupid political voyage to Ukraine, where he tried to serve another country"
Read more
Turkish government to discuss alternatives to Russian Mir payment system — source
At the moment, there is no information about the decisions made
Read more
Putin, Erdogan to discuss gas hub, Akkuyu together with grain deal at upcoming meeting
They are expected to discuss the construction of the Akkuyu NPP in Turkey, a source in Ankara said
Read more
Bangui to continue cooperation with Moscow after Prigozhin's death — presidential adviser
According to Fidele Gouandjika, the Central African Republic will maintain contacts with Russia "thanks to the agreement with the Kremlin"
Read more
West’s attempts to discredit BRICS summit totally failed — Russian diplomat
Russia and its BRICS partners "have taken a big step toward forming a new multipolar world order," Boris Gryzlov said, adding that the summit’s major outcome was the accession of six new countries
Read more
Western sponsors have no pity for Ukrainian soldiers, Russian envoy to UN says
Vasily Nebenzya pointed out that Ukraine is ruled by "the criminal Kiev regime, which exclusively serves the geopolitical interests of the United States and its allies and is waging a hybrid war against Russia in Ukraine to the last Ukrainian"
Read more
History, God punished Saakashvili, he turned into outcast in own country — Medvedev
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman answered a question whether the Georgian leader should face an international tribunal or a sentence of a Georgian court would be enough
Read more
Prigozhin did make mistakes, but he also achieved results for common cause — Putin
The Russian leader has known Yevgeny Prigozhin since the early 1990s
Read more
BRICS expansion symbolizes personal defeat for von der Leyen, Borrell — Berliner Zeitung
Ramon Schack also surmised that "the age when Europe could command the world is long gone"
Read more
IN BRIEF: Prigozhin listed as passenger on private jet that crashed north of Moscow
According to preliminary data, all 10 people onboard were killed
Read more
No casualties in Ukrainian S-200 missile destruction over Kaluga Region — governor
No infrastructure damage was done as well
Read more
All countries invited to join BRICS say yes to membership — diplomat
"Certainly, we will not wait for January 1 to discuss how the invitees will be involved," Sergey Ryabkov added
Read more
Number of tourists in Hainan's Haikou up 24% in 1H
Revenues of local companies grew 25.3%
Read more
Russian company suggests launching highly detailed observation satellites
The spacecraft will be a small satellite for operational highly detailed observation
Read more
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
BRICS expansion brings end of Western hegemony closer — Lukashenko
According to Belarusian President, "there are things to think about and things to analyze"
Read more
Russian air defenses effective in repulsing Ukrainian drone attacks — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov acknowledged that all the relevant protection systems worked effectively, notwithstanding "some minor damage"
Read more
Hainan's trade volume with RCEP countries up 19.3% in 1H 2023
Australia, Indonesia and Japan were the province's three largest trading partners in the reporting period
Read more
Share of foreign investments in federal loan bonds falls to 7.9% in July — regulator
As of August 1, 2023, the nominal volume of OFZ owned by non-residents amounted to $16.3 bln
Read more
Trump left Fulton jail after arrest procedure
The ex-US leader spent about twenty minutes in the penitentiary
Read more
Russian forces cripple Ukrainian military command center in overnight precision strike
It is reported that Russian forces repelled six Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, destroying roughly 125 enemy troops over the past day
Read more
Niger’s rebels leader allows Mali, Burkina Faso armies to enter in case of attack
The delegations confirmed their desire to fight terrorism and extremism together with Niger, ANP said
Read more
DNA tests being performed to identify victims of Prigozhin’s plane crash
"Bodies of 10 victims were discovered during initial investigative actions at the plane crash site," the Russian Investigative Committee reported
Read more
Ukrainian people paying biggest price for West’s mistakes in Ukraine — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban recalled that since the outbreak of the conflict, he has been virtually the only EU leader calling for "localizing" the conflict in Ukraine and objecting against weapons supplies to Kiev
Read more
Putin expresses condolences to families of people killed in crash of Prigozhin’s jet
"This is always a tragedy," the president said at a meeting with the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic
Read more
India tries to depoliticize B20 meetings — expert
"If there is reference to the situation around Ukraine, then it is made without aggressive rhetoric," Alexander Shokhin noted
Read more
German authorities want those responsible for Nord Stream attacks brought to justice
Commenting on reports suggesting the criminals are connected with Ukraine, the German interior minister did not say what the political consequences would be if this suspicion was confirmed
Read more
Rebels in Niger give French ambassador two days to leave country
According to the media, the ambassador did not show up at the rebel-controlled foreign ministry when summoned
Read more
Heineken completes sale of its Russia operations to Arnest Group
Arnest Group has taken responsibility for the 1,800 Heineken employees in Russia, providing employment guarantees for the next three years
Read more
West using terrorists in Ukraine for its geopolitical purposes — Russian diplomat
"For years, they have been terrorizing Donbass’ civilian population under the blanket of silence woven by the Western mass media and, I am sad to admit this, by UN structures," Maria Zabolotskaya stated
Read more
US, its allies ‘blind and deaf’ to Kiev's crimes, Russia’s envoy to UN says
Lies about the real objectives of our special military operation and its reasons, about the real culprits of civilian deaths caused by the actions of Ukrainian air defense systems deployed in residential neighborhoods in violation of international humanitarian law, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Belarusian missile crews practice operation of Iskander missiles carrying special warheads
A unit of missile forces armed with the Iskander-M tactical systems and a unit of Tochka tactical systems are taking part in the training
Read more
BRICS expansion, single currency: what Lavrov told reporters at press conference
All BRICS member countries should make a decision to expand the association with new members, who believe in multipolarity and the need for fairer international relations
Read more
US using its UNSC presidency in selfish interests when calling meeting on DPRK — diplomat
"Evidently, today’s meeting is nothing but a cynical and hypocritical attempt by the United States and its allies to augment pressure on Pyongyang and distract attention from Washington and its allies’ reckless and escalatory actions in the region, which are a real source of threats to international peace and security," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Press review: Bigger BRICS gets nod in Jo’burg and crash of Wagner PMC head’s plane probed
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 24th
Read more
Roscosmos to consider sending new mission to Moon’s south pole in 2025-26
Yury Borisov highlighted that the uncompleted lunar mission had not put the Moon’s exploration on hold
Read more
Senator demands Romania review its position on Ukraine
On Tuesday, Diana Sosoaca endorsed a bill calling on Romania to denounce the 1997 agreement between her country and Ukraine and annex a number of former Romanian territories in Ukraine, including Snake Island
Read more
Russian embassy in US blames Washington for trying to manage epidemics
Under the guise of monitoring diseases, Washington is scattering its illegal laboratories across the world, brazenly and with impunity; establishing numerous facilities of this kind along Russia’s borders, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement
Read more
Russian Armed Forces destroy Ukrainian ammunition depot — Defense Ministry
Units of the Vostok combat group, with the support of aviation and artillery, also destroyed a stronghold and a car with soldiers of the Ukrainian army near the village of Urozhaynoye in the DPR
Read more
Russian presidency to be aimed at enhancing BRICS influence world over — MFA
According to the deputy foreign minister, starting from January 1, the traditional BRICS events will be held for the first time with the full participation of newly-admitted members
Read more
Kiev regime’s troops bombard DPR 63 times over past day — mission
According to the report, 239 munitions of various types were fired during these attacks, including 152mm and 155mm artillery shells
Read more
Russia warns Chisinau against deeper involvement in 'supporting' Kiev — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that despite the neutral status enshrined in the Moldovan constitution, the West "continues to actively drag" the country into the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Preliminary data shows Luna-25 lunar probe collided with Moon’s surface – Roscosmos
Automatic station "Luna-25" ceased to exist, noted in the state corporation
Read more
Lukashenko says he warned about assassination attempt against Prigozhin in January
According to the Belarusian leader, after a while, he contacted the Wagner PMC founder and asked if he had received this information
Read more
West using fight on terrorism as pretext to steal others’ natural resources — diplomat
According to the Russian diplomat, former metropoles have not changed their colonial ways, Maria Zabolotskaya said
Read more
Russian troops sink two boats carrying 8 Ukrainian soldiers across Dnieper — official
Vladimir Saldo noted that, judging by the equipment and gear, it was a group of commandos
Read more
Russia’s advanced Su-35S fighter jet: premier performance over Syrian skies
Russia’s Su-35S aircraft, considered among the most dangerous fighter jets in the world today, have been redeployed to Syria
Read more
Russian stock indices show moderate growth as trading on Moscow Exchange closes
"The ruble was uncertain today, and oil prices were mainly growing, which has already played a positive role," said Alexander Bakhtin, an investment strategist at BCS World of Investments
Read more
BRICS summit produces stellar outcome, 'isolation' vanquished for good — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova deems the weaponization of 'isolation' by the Americans subdued
Read more
Putin to not attend G20 summit in India, Kremlin spokesman says
Dmitry Peskov underlines that the Russian leader has a busy schedule, "so direct travel is not on the agenda right now"
Read more
Prigozhin returned from Africa only yesterday — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the founder of the Wagner PMC also worked abroad, especially in Africa, dealing with oil, gas, precious metals and stones
Read more
Press review: Ankara ambition drives grain mission and failing Kiev drones Moscow airports
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 23rd
Read more
TASS director-general hands over ISS special correspondent's ID to cosmonaut Kononenko
"I am pleased to present this certificate issued to Oleg Kononenko, the deputy head of the Cosmonaut Training Center, commander of the cosmonaut squad, and now also a TASS special correspondent," Andrey Kondrashov said
Read more
Today's Ukraine mirror image of 2008 South Ossetia — lawmaker
"The events that took place 15 years ago are very much intertwined with the events in Ukraine," Artyom Turov went on to say
Read more
Prigozhin listed as passenger of plane crashed in Russia’s Tver region — aviation agency
An investigation of the Embraer plane crash that happened in the Tver Region this evening was initiated
Read more
Mexico buys 30 Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft from Russia — ambassador
According to the Ministry of Economy of Mexico, in 2014 the volume of trade between Mexico and Russia amounted to $1.78 billion
Read more
Over 170 munitions, including cluster, fired by Ukrainian troops at DPR during day
According to the DPR’s acting head, the attacks resulted in casualties among the civilian population
Read more
Russia wipes out Ukrainian army’s port infrastructure site in overnight precision strike
It is also reported that Russian military struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating roughly 80 enemy troops over the past day
Read more
Pentagon considering PMC Wagner to be threat to US security — spokesman
According to the US, PMC Wagner is "no longer a factor on the battlefield in Ukraine, Patrick Ryder noted
Read more
Russia to give military-technical response if F-16 jets appear over Ukraine — Lavrov
Russia had presented "a very serious demarche" within the framework of the UN Security Council panel "nuclear five" in connection with the possibility of F-16 aircraft being prepared for transfer to Ukraine to carry nuclear weapons
Read more
Policy of tough sanctions against North Korea exhausted itself — Russian diplomat
It runs counter to the tasks of restoring trust the Security Council should focus on, Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Turkish official finds ferry service between Zonguldak and Kherson region problematic
"If suddenly there is some decision on this from the political leadership of our country, then such a project may become possible," Ahmet Mert added
Read more
West not ready to fulfill conditions for Russia’s return to grain deal — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat plans to meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to discuss issues related to the grain deal
Read more
Top diplomat says Serbia cannot sign off on Crimean Platform declaration
Earlier, the Serbian prime minister Ana Brnabic said that Belgrade was ready to support Kiev on issues of European integration and take part in the post-conflict restoration in Ukraine
Read more
German think-tank expert views BRICS expansion as strategic success for Russia, China
"The Europeans urgently need to rethink their Africa policy" in the context of the EU’s competition with Russia and China for influence on the African continent. Europe has lost its prestige in Africa, Daniela Schwarzer believes
Read more
West forces Russia to move away from diplomatic front, take to battlefield — Lavrov
Russia is always open to discussions, but "we are not going to invite anyone to talk when we are met with rude ultimatums, blackmail or threats," the head of Russian diplomacy underscored
Read more
Kiev’s forces lose 1,000 men since July in repeat assaults on single village — politician
It is emphasized that the Ukrainian army’s losses are colossal
Read more
ECOWAS against rebels in Niger forming interim government
"The military in Niger must immediately return to their barracks and play the role assigned to them by the constitution," ECOWAS Commission president stressed
Read more
Russian citizen wanted on terrorism charges arrested in Italy
According to the media, after the results of the interrogation, the procedure for the detainee's extradition will be launched
Read more
Saakashvili, Georgian authorities responsible for 2008 events in South Ossetia — Medvedev
According to Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman, "the way the political life works is that the final decision is made by the national leader"
Read more
Global COVID-19 incidence up by over 60% in 28 days — WHO
According to the report, 1,470,201 COVID-19 cases and 2,059 deaths were registered worldwide during the four-week period
Read more
Egypt officially becomes member of BRICS New Development Bank
The New Development bank was set up by BRICS nations on the basis of the intergovernmental agreement signed at the sixth BRICS summit in Fortaleza in July 2014
Read more
Kremlin spokesman refuses to comment on future of Wagner PMC
Dmitry Peskov recalled that de jure, there is no such company as Wagner PMC
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy says totalitarian dictatorship in Ukraine gets stronger by the day
According to Vasily Nebenzya, Kiev’s main "achievement" is the one gained by rewriting history and banning dissent
Read more
Prigozhin’s family certain he died in plane crash — Lukashenko
The Embraer passenger jet plane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region on Wednesday evening
Read more