Russia’s Dagestan Region announces day of mourning after deadly gas station blast

MAKHACHKALA, August 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Dagestan Region has announced a day of mourning after a blast rocked a gas station on the outskirts of the city of Makhachkala, the regional governor’s press service said in a statement.

"The blast that occurred at a gas station on the Astrakhan-Makhachkala highway near the Novokuli settlement on August 14 caused casualties. Dagestan’s head Sergey Melikov is sending his condolences to the families and friends of those killed. He has issued an order declaring August 15 to be a day of mourning in the Republic of Dagestan," the statement reads.

On the day of mourning, national flags will fly at half-staff across the region; it is also recommended that cultural institutions and broadcasters cancel entertainment activities and programs.