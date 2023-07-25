Russian Be-200 firefighting plane helping put out forest fires in Turkey

ANKARA, July 24. /TASS/. A Russian Be-200 plane is helping put out forest fires in the southern Turkish area where they are raging the most, eyewitnesses told TASS on Tuesday.

"Thick smoke from forest fires is visible from the territory of some hotels along the Kemer District coastline. Helicopters as well as a Be-200ChS amphibious plane are engaged in firefighting from the air," one of the eyewitnesses said.

The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry told TASS on July 18 that two Be-200ChS amphibious aircraft flew to Turkey to help extinguish forest fires.

Turkey has been going through a stretch of extremely hot and dry weather since the start of July. The air temperature reaches 47 degrees Celsius in some provinces. As the risk of fires rose, officials in some regions banned people from entering some forested areas and going for picnics and building fires in many areas. The police have reinforced patrols in rural areas and stepped up the enforcement of fire prevention measures.

The Russian Consulate General in Antalya told TASS that the Turkish government issued assurances that the fires pose no risks to hotels mass tourism sites. However, diplomats advise Russian tourists against leaving hotels if possible. The consulate said the situation was especially alarming in the Kemer District as of July 25.

Forest fires have struck some Turkish provinces, including the resort areas of Antalya and Mugla. Last week, two Russian Be-200 amphibious planes flew to Turkey on orders from Russian President Vladimir Putin to help extinguish the wildfires.

Forest fires hit Turkey particularly hard in 2022. Russian Be-200 amphibious aircraft took an active part in putting them out then as well.