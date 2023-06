MELITOPOL, June 28. /TASS/. Explosions were heard in Melitopol, Zaporozhye region, on Wednesday night, according to local emergency services.

"Explosions were heard in Melitopol. The information is being verified," the statement said.

Chairman of the We Are Together with Russia public movement Vladimir Rogov wrote in his Telegram channel that six explosions were considered at the time.

The air defense system went off, according to preliminary data from the local administration.