NOVAYA KAKHOVKA /Kherson Region/, June 6. /TASS/. The Kakhovka Hydropower Plant’s (HPP) turbine hall building is under water and continues to break down, Vladimir Leontyev, head of Novaya Kakhovka administration, said on Tuesday.

"I see an irreversible catastrophe there. [The turbine hall building] is now under water and continues to wreck, since water is being discharged uncontrollably from the Kakhovka dam lake. Huge volumes of water," he said.