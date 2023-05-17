Ukrainian forces shell DPR city using Turkish MLRS T-122 Sakarya

DONETSK, May 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled the city of Yasinovataya in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) using the Turkish multiple launch rocket system, T-122 Sakarya, the DPR mission at the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of Issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Wednesday.

"The enemy fired from its positions near Karlovka. Fragments of TR-122 extended-range rockets (up to 40 km) from the T-122 Sakarya MLRS, supplied by Turkey, were found at the impact site," the mission wrote on its Telegram channel.

Earlier, Yasinovataya Mayor Dmitry Shevchenko reported that eight civilians were injured as a result of fire opened on the city by the Ukrainian armed forces. According to the mission, Yasinovataya was shelled twice on Wednesday, when 20 rockets were fired from an MLRS.

The T-122 Sakarya multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) is the Turkish version of the BM-21 Grad. Using a satellite navigation system, the T-122 combat vehicle is capable of firing extended-range rockets to a distance of up to 40 km. Last November, Turkey sent Ukraine a battery of this MLRS, equipped with four launcher packs.