Kiev troops shelled DPR 63 times in past day, one civilian injured

DONETSK, May 17. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 63 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Tuesday, in which a woman was injured, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Ukrainian war crimes said early on Wednesday.

According to the mission’s daily bulletin, the attacks involved a total of 357 munitions, including 152mm and 155mm artillery shells and MLRS rockets. Also, Kiev troops used an unmanned aerial vehicle to attack Yasinovataya.

The attacks also targeted Gorlovka, Golmovskoye, Zaytsevo, Ozeryanovka, Panteleymonovka, Krasny Partizan, Donetsk, Makeyevka, Aleksandrovka and Yevgenovka.

A woman was injured as a result of these attacks. Moreover, 15 houses and six civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

A total of 53 shelling attacks were registered in the republic on the previous day, May 15.