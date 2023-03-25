Ukrainian forces fire ten shells into Aleksandrovka, one civilian injured, DPR says

DONETSK, March 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired ten rockets from multiple rockets launchers at Aleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Saturday, and one person was reported wounded, the DPR mission at the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of Issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

According to the mission, the shelling "was recorded at 2:20 p.m., ten MLRS rockets were fired. Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin reported one casualty on his Telegram channel."

"A man born in 1950 was wounded as a result of the shelling of the village of Aleksandrovka," he wrote.

Aleksandrovka is located in the Petrovsky district on the western outskirts of Donetsk and has been subject to regular shelling by the Ukrainian military since 2014. In addition, the rounds fired when other districts are being shelled periodically land there. The Ukrainian armed forces use all types of weaponry - from small arms to large-caliber artillery - to shell Aleksandrovka, due to its location.