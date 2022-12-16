Three crew members died in Mi-8 helicopter crash in Ulan-Ude — Emergencies Ministry

TASS, December 16. Russian Emergencies Ministry’s rescuers have extinguished the fire that broke out after the Mi-8 helicopter crashed at Baikal airport in Buryatia’s Ulan-Ude, killing three crew members, the press service of the Buryatia branch of the Emergencies Ministry confirmed to TASS on Friday.

"The fire has been extinguished, three crew members of the helicopter died," the press service said.

Earlier, the emergency services told TASS about the deaths of three crew members.

According to preliminary information, the helicopter, which was produced at the Ulan-Ude aircraft plant and was being prepared for export, crashed when it landed at the airport.