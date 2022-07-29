Navigation via Bosporus resumes after disabled ship towed away — authorities

ANKARA, July 30. /TASS/. The ship that blocked maritime traffic via the Bosporus Strait due to an engine failure, has been towed away and navigation has resumed, the Anadolu news agency has reported citing Turkey’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety.

"With the assistance of the Directorate General of Coastal Safety, a 134-meter vessel, the Sparta, which experienced an engine failure <…> was safely towed to the Turkeli Anchorage," the authority said.

Maritime traffic via the internationally significant waterway was halted for a few hours as a result of the incident.