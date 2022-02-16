Navalny case hearing adjourned until February 21

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Moscow’s Lefortovo Court will continue hearing the case of Russian blogger Alexey Navalny on February 21, Judge Margarita Kotova has announced.

"The hearings are paused until 10:00, February 21," she said.

Moscow’s Lefortovo Court started hearing Navalny’s case during a visiting session at a penitentiary facility in the Vladimir Region near Moscow, where the blogger is currently serving his sentence.

Navalny, twice sentenced to probation, was put on a wanted list for repeatedly violating his probation over his suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case. He was detained upon his return from Germany at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on January 17, 2021. On February 2, a Moscow court sentenced him to an actual prison term.