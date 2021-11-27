Three injured in car crash involving intercity bus

VLADIKAVKAZ, November 27. /TASS/. Three people were injured in a crash between a car and a Moscow-Tbilisi intercity bus in Russia’s North Ossetia, region Ministry of Emergency Situations Directorate reported Saturday, adding that the bus carried 39 people, including 4 children.

"Drivers of three collided vehicles were injured. There were no casualties," the statement says.

According to the regional police press service, a 46-year old Lada Priora driver drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a truck. Following the collision, the truck hit the Setra bus moving towards Vladikavkaz.

The truck driver was hospitalized with a cranial injury. Car and bus drivers were released after being examined by the medics.