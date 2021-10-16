Illegal alcohol leaves 16 dead from poisoning in Russia’s Yekaterinburg - activists

YEKATERINBURG, October 16. /TASS/. Sixteen people have died of methanol poisoning in the Russian Ural city of Yekaterinburg, as illegal alcohol was bottled at one of the city markets, Dmitry Chukreyev, a coordinator of the United Russia party’s People’s Control project, told TASS on Saturday.

"In Yekaterinburg, 16 people [died of methanol poisoning]. An entrepreneur, who worked - he has already been detained - at the Botanichesky market <…> was selling bottled alcohol," Chukreyev said.

The press-service of prosecutor’s office for the Sverdlovsk Region told TASS that they would check the information.

Chukreyev pointed out that the deaths had been recorded over the past few days.

"It started on Monday," he said.