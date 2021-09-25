Left Front coordinator Udaltsov arrested for 10 days for unauthorized rally organization

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The Simonovsky court of Moscow arrested Left Front coordinator Sergey Udaltsov for 10 days over organization of the unauthorized rally at Moscow’s Pushkinsky Square on September 25.

"According to the case materials, Udaltsov published a post in the VK social network calling an indefinite group of people to come for a mass protest at the Pushkinskaya Square. He denied his guilt," the court said, adding that Udaltsov claimed that his assistants made a post about a "meeting with deputies," and that he did not organize this event.

The court ruled Udaltsov guilty of organizing a mass event without prior notification and imprisoned him for 10 days.

His lawyer Violetta Volkova told TASS that she will appeal this ruling.

"Effectively, Udaltsov was found guilty of organization of a meeting with Deputy Rashkin. But the event was organized by Rashkin himself. Of course, we will appeal this ruling," she said.