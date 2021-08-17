No destruction on ground, population not in danger after Il-112V crash — Russian ministry

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. There is no danger to people after Il-112V light military transport plane crashed in Kubinka, Moscow Region, and there is no destruction on the ground, the press service for the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

"When first rescue and firefighting teams arrived at the spot, the plane was burning in several places. There is no destruction on the ground, population is not in danger," the press service said.

The agency clarified that the plane crashed 1.5 km away from the Kubinka airfield tarmac. Moreover, 27 people and nine machines are engaged in dealing with the crash consequences.

The United Aircraft Corporation clarified that an Il-112V, Russia’s new light military transport plane, crashed at 11:18 a.m. Moscow time when conducting a test flight from the Kubinka airfield to Zhukovsky. The preliminary version of events if a right engine fire. Three crewmembers who were on board died.