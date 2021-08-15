Nine people injured as shuttle bus hits tree in Russian Stavropol

PYATIGORSK, August 15./TASS/. Nine people were injured when a minibus hit a tree in Stavropol, a city in southern Russia, on Sunday, the press service of the emergencies ministry’s department in the Stavropol Region told journalists.

Information came at 12:48 Moscow time. The bus rode into a tree trying to avoid hitting a pedestrian. "The injured pedestrian was hospitalized. Medical assistance is being offered to the passengers," the report said. "Eight people were injured, including the shuttle bus driver. Nine people were injured overall. Details are being clarified," the report said.

There were 13 people on the bus. Medics, rescuers and police are working at the site.