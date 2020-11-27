Crimes involving cell phones rise by nearly 100% in Russia

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The number of crimes involving cell phones rose in Russia by nearly 100% in 2020 and crimes committed through the Internet went up by over 90%, according to data from the Interior Ministry.

As many as 421,000 IT crimes were recorded between January and October 2020, including 216,000 serious ones. "In particular, 244,000 crimes were committed through the Internet, a 93% rise compared to the same period of 2019, and 181,000 crimes involved cell phones, 96% more than in the same period last year," the Interior Ministry said.

In addition, credit card crimes skyrocketed by over 482% in the first ten months of the year.

Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev earlier said that the reasons behind a rise in cyber crime included security gaps in banks that particularly led to customer data leaks.