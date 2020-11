MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. A court in Moscow on Wednesday remanded in custody for two months Russian citizen Dmitry Fedotkin on the suspicion of high treason.

The Lefortovo court on November 11 ruled that Dmitry Fedotkin, suspected of committing a crime referred to in article 275 of the Criminal Code (high treason), should be remanded in custody for one month and 30 days, till January 10, 2021, the court’s press-service said.