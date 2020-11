MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. An earthquake of a magnitude of 5.3 occurred on Tuesday in Tajikistan, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.

The seismic focus was at the depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter was located 151 kilometers to the northeast of Dushanbe, the republic’s capital (population about 679,000).

Currently there is no information on casualties and destruction.