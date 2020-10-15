FSB neutralizes two terrorists who plotted attacks in southwestern Russia

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has neutralized two members of the international terrorist organization Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad, who had plotted terrorist attacks in Volgograd, the FSB’s Public Relations Center told TASS.

The terrorists’ activity was coordinated from the territory of Syria. Their targets were buildings of the local authorities, accommodation of military personnel and facilities with a high risk of fire and explosion, the FSB said. "At the moment of detention the ringleader and his accomplice were trying to recover terrorist gear from a cache in Volgograd. Both offered resistance and were neutralized."

The FSB said both members of the inter-regional cell of the international terrorist organization Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad were migrants from a Central Asian country.

"The site of the incident and the radical Islamists’ homes were searched. FSB operatives seized firearms, ammunition, chemical components and shrapnel for makeshift explosive devices, religious literature and a map of Volgograd with marked sites of possible acts of terrorism and sabotage," the FSB said.

"In Moscow, St. Petersburg, Ufa, Maikop and Volgograd other members of the inter-regional cell were detained. Procedural decisions are to be made in relation to them," the FSB added. Urgent investigative measures continue.