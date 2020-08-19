Two colonels lead coup in Mali

PRETORIA, August 19. /TASS/. The military coup in Mali is headed by two colonels: Sadio Camara and Malick Diaw, the Nigerian newspaper P.M. News informed on Wednesday.·
Both colonels have ties to the Kati military base, which has been the epicenter of military coups twice this century.·
For its part, BBC names Brigadier General Cheick Fanta Mady Dembele as one of the organizers of the coup as well.
A mutiny broke out at an army base in Kati, outside capital city Bamako, on August 18 morning. The military seized the General Staff, arrested the country’s top authorities, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and established the so-called National Committee for the Salvation of the People. Under pressure, Keita announced his resignation and also dissolved the government and the parliament. On August 19, the United Nations Security Council is due to hold an emergency meeting on the situation in Mali.