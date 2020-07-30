Five terrorist community members detained in three Russian regions

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Five members of a terrorist community created in a penal colony in Kalmykia have been detained by law enforcement officers following searches in Kabardino-Balkaria, Dagestan and Buryatia, the Russian Investigative Committee said.

"Large-scale measures have been taken in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic, the Republic of Dagestan and the Republic of Buryatia, including searches conducted in the apartments of the suspects and their close relatives. Five individuals who earlier served their sentences in penal colony No. 2 of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service in the Republic of Kalmykia were detained in the course of the investigative actions on suspicion of committing a crime under Part 2 of Section 205.4 of Russia’s Criminal Code (creation of a terrorist community and participation in it)," the Investigative Committee’s press release said.

According to investigators, in mid-2013, native of Dagestan Shakhban Gasanov who was serving his sentence for arms trafficking, created a terrorist community in the penal colony. After his release in 2015, he declared himself head of an illegal armed group but was killed in Khasavyurt, a city in Dagestan, when trying to murder law enforcement officers.