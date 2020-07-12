Pilot, two passengers hurt in crash landing of single-engine plane in Tver region

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The pilot and two passengers, including a child, were hurt in a crash landing of a single-engine plane in the Tver region, a source in the local emergencies services told TASS on Sunday.

"A Zlin-43 single-engine plane crash landed near the village of Vaselevo. There were the pilot and two passengers - a woman with a child, onboard. They received minor injuries. The pilot broke his arm," the source said, adding that that the plane was performing an unauthorized flight from the city of Mozhaisk in the Moscow region to Tver region’s Kalyazin.

The accident might have been caused by a technical malfunction.