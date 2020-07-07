Man plotting terror attack on administrative buildings detained in Astrakhan

ASTRAKHAN, July 7. /TASS/. Officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) have apprehended a supporter of the Islamic State (IS) terror group (outlawed in Russia) who was plotting a terror attack in Astrakhan, the press service of the FSB Department for the Astrakhan Region informed TASS on Tuesday.

"It has been established that a resident of Astrakhan born in 1987 who intended to join illegal armed groups operating in Syria <…> decided to commit a terrorist attack in the city of Astrakhan by means of an armed attack on administrative buildings. Officers of the FSB Department for the Astrakhan Region foiled the Russian citizen’s activities," the press service said.