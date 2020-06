MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Six people died in a traffic accident in Russia’s Republic of Mordovia, a spokesman for the Russian interior ministry’s department for Mordovia, told TASS on Thursday.

"The accident occurred in the small hours of Thursday in the settlement of Nikolayevka, Saransk municipality when two Lada Granta cars collided head-on. Both caught fire. According to preliminary data, six people died," the spokesman said.