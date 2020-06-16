Russia’s National Guard confirms its member killed in gunfight in Ingushetia

MAGAS, June 16. /TASS/. A member of the Russian National Guard has been killed in a gunfight in Ingushetia, the press service of the National Guard’s North Caucasus District informed TASS.

"On June 16, a domestic squabble occurred in the city of Nazran. A member of the Russian National Guard’s extra-departmental protection directorate in Ingushetia was injured as a result. He was taken to a medical facility with a gunshot wound where he later died. The circumstance of the incidents are being clarified," the press service said.

A law enforcement source earlier told TASS that three people, including a police officer, had been killed in a gunfight in Ingushetia, while some others suffered gunshot wounds.