Russian environmental watchdog executives to visit Norilsk due to fuel spill

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko asked senior officials of the Russian environmental protection supervision agency Rosprirodnadzor to personally fly to Norilsk for assessment of the environmental damage after the fuel spill at the combined heat and power plant, a spokesperson of the Deputy Prime Minister told TASS on Tuesday.

"Yes, the Deputy Prime Minister asked senior officials to personally fly to Norilsk," the spokesperson said.

TASS requested information about the visit date from the watchdog’s press service.

The loss of containment of the diesel fuel tank occurred on the territory of the combined heat and power plant CHPP-3 in Norilsk on May 29. A motor vehicle entered the fuel spill then, causing the fire outbreak. About 20,000 tonnes of fuel were spilled in total.