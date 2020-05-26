Russia had more than 5,600 wildfires in 2020

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The Russian emergency ministry has registered more than 5,600 wildfires that raged in Russia since the beginning of 2020, Emergency Minister Yevgeny Zinichev said at a meeting with the Russian president Tuesday.

"Since the beginning of the year, 5,626 wildfire outbreaks were recorded in Russia ravaging more than 852,00 hectares of territories. However, compared to the same period last year, we should say that the number of fires remained the same but the territory decreased by 30%," he said.