Twenty four wildfires active in Russia’s Trans-Baikal Region of 634 registered this year

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters (EMERCOM) has registered 634 wildfires since the beginning of this year in the Trans-Baikal Region, the Ministry's press service told TASS Thursday.

"Since the beginning of this year, 634 wildfires were registered in the Trans-Baikal Region. The fifth fire hazard class was established in 15 districts and the fourth one — in 11 ones. As of May 7, 24 wildfires were recorded, 14 of them active and nine localized. There is no threat to settlements and industries," the ministry informed.

On Thursday, EMERCOM head Yevgeny Zinichev arrived in the region and conducted a meeting on wildfires. "We must ramp up explanatory education on fire safety and rules of behavior in the woods, as well as responsibility for such a violation. On the one hand, we must take human factor into account, and on the other hand — we must do a huge job ourselves, including funding of firefighting activities," the minister told his subordinates and representatives of the regional authority.

The wildfire fighting group in the region will be reinforced by a Mi-8 helicopter. The group already involves over 36,000 people and over 4,400 vehicles, including the Be-200 firefighting plane. The settlements are protected by 277 firefighting units, equipped with 532 vehicles. Voluntary firefighting teams are also involved.

"Some 1,000 raids and territory observations have been conducted, covering almost 30,000 residents. This work must continue. Besides, daily house to house inspection must take place. Working with the population is one of the most important tasks, we must not forget about that," the minister added.