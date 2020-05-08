At least one dead, over 10 injured in 5.1 magnitude quake near Iranian capital of Tehran

TEHRAN, May 8. At least one person is dead and 11 more have been injured following an earthquake in the approximate vicinity of the Iranian capital of Tehran, Pirhossein Kolivand, the head of Iran’s emergency medical services, stated.

"Eleven people sustained injuries as they fled their houses," Kolivand was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Mehr. "A 60-year-old Iranian national was reported to be killed in the natural disaster."

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported to hit the northern part of Iran late on Thursday. Al Jazeera news agency also reported that one person was dead in the earthquake in Iran.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was registered at Damavand, which is located to the northeast of the Iranian capital of Tehran, and it was located at the depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).