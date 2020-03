MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. A passenger Boeing 737 with an activated engine breakdown alarm has landed safely at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo, a source in the emergencies services told TASS on Sunday.

"The plane landed routinely. No one was hurt. A probe is underway to find out why the alarm activated," the source said.

The plane was flying from Sochi to Moscow when its left engine failure alarm went off before reducing altitude. There were 154 passengers and seven crewmembers onboard.