Signal from crashed Su-27 detected away from search zone — source

SIMFEROPOL, March 26. /TASS/. Rescuers have managed to detect signals coming from an emergency radio beacon of a Su-27 aircraft that went missing in the Black Sea on Wednesday night, a source in Russia’s maritime operations services told TASS on Thursday.

"The signal has been detected. A helicopter is heading to that region. It is very far from the search zone, from the initial coordinates," he said.

According to earlier reports, the aircraft was performing a scheduled mission when it went off radar screens at about 20:10 Moscow time on Wednesday, some 50 km away from the Crimean city of Feodosia. The search for the plane and its pilot is now under way.

Two aircraft of the Southern Military District’s search and rescue services - an An-26 plane and a Mi-8 helicopter - are involved in the rescue effort that continued overnight.