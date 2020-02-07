Helicopter with three passengers aboard crashes in Russia’s Tatarstan

KAZAN, February 7. /TASS/. A Bell 406 helicopter with three passengers aboard crashed in the Russian region of Tatarstan, a deputy spokesperson for the Volga Transport Prosecutor’s Office told TASS on Friday.

The rescuers cannot land at the crash site due to a lack of any adequate space for landing. One survivor can be seen from the air, while the fate of the rest people is not immediately known, Maya Ivanova said.

"The Bell 406 [helicopter] with three people on board [crashed] outside Laishevo. One of the people is definitely alive, as he can be seen from the rescuers’ helicopter. The fate of the others is unknown. The rescue helicopter is unable to land because of the forest. The Volga Transport Prosecutor’s Office set up an inquiry into the breach of the flight safety legislation," she said.