Bomb threats pour into hospitals and schools throughout St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, December 9. /TASS/. More than a dozen hospitals and several school in various areas across St. Petersburg received warnings about concealed explosives, an emergency source told TASS.

"About 11 St. Petersburg hospitals, as well as several schools and college prep educational centers in various city neighborhoods, received threats," the source said.

Earlier the joint press service of the St. Petersburg courts reported that on Monday the city’s courts were evacuated due to the bomb threats. They are now operating again and no dangerous objects were found.