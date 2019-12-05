Bomb threats continue to pour into Moscow schools, over 10,000 evacuated

"An unknown person is disseminating reports again about explosives having been planted in schools. More than 10 schools received this information. Teachers and school students are being evacuated for security concerns - approximately more than 10,000 people have vacated the general educational facilities," he said.

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. More than 10 Moscow schools received anonymous messages containing bomb threats, and more than 10,000 pupils and teachers were evacuated out of security concerns, an emergency source told TASS on Thursday.

Throughout Wednesday, unknown individuals reported that bombs were planted in about 30 educational facilities. Security checks determined that the information about the threats was false.

In addition, 13 Moscow district courts were evacuated on Thursday following such bomb threat reports.

A wave of bomb threats descended upon Moscow on November 28 and they all turned out to be hoaxes. That said, on December 3б,nine district courts in the Russian capital, Moscow State University’s History Museum and the Cathedral of Christ the Savior received anonymous bomb threats, which turned out to be hoaxes. The extortionists demanded that ransom money be transferred to them in bitcoins so that they would not to carry out their criminal intentions.

According to TASS’ law enforcement source, these racketeers, who are anonymously reporting bomb threats to Moscow courts and other facilities in the Russian capital are doing it from overseas, quite possibly from Ukraine.