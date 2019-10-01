School security guard gets two-year sentence for negligence leading to knife attack

PERM, October 1. /TASS/. The Motovilikhinsky District Court of the city of Perm has sentenced a female security guard from school No. 127, where two teenagers injured school students and a teacher with knives in January 2018, to two years of imprisonment, TASS reported from the courtroom.

"The court sentences Galkina to two years of imprisonment," the judge said. The court also requalified the charges to Section 118 of the Russian Criminal Code ("The infliction of grievous bodily harm out of negligence").

According to the investigators, the female security guard let the teenagers in the school without a pass, only making a record in the register. She was charged under item C Part 2 Section 238 of the Russian Criminal Code ("The execution of work or providing services which fail to comply with security requirements and which caused a grievous bodily harm or death out of negligence").

In January 2018, two teenagers came to the school with knives and injured 10 people — school students and a teacher. After that they injured each other. The teenagers were detained.

After treatment in the hospital the attackers were transferred to a detention center and sent for a forensic psychiatric examination. Criminal cases against the two defendants were severed, as the medical examination found one of them insane. On December 18, 2018, Perm’s court sentenced one teenager to nine years and eight months of imprisonment, finding him guilty of assault and intentional destruction or damage of property, as well as an attempted murder of two or more people. Later the teenager filed an appeal against the court’s ruling. The verdict remained unchanged. On April 29, 2019, the court sentenced the second perpetrator to seven years of imprisonment in a juvenile correctional facility. After his attainment of majority the convict will be transferred to a correctional facility. He will also undergo forcible medical treatment by a psychiatrist and will pay a 7 million ruble ($108,290) fine to the victims.