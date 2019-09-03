Fate of pilots of crashed fighter-bomber in southern Russia remains unknown, says source

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. /TASS/. Pilots of the Sukhoi-25 fighter-bomber that crashed in southern Russia earlier on Tuesday still have not been found, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"The plane was found, the pilots are not in the cabin. So far, this is the information we have," the source said, adding that the search is ongoing.

Search and rescue workers have not find the pilots and their parachutes so far, a source in local power structure informed TASS. "The plane fell in the Sovetsky District. There are no parachutes, no pilots, so far, we don’t know anything," the source said.

A source in the emergency services informed that the crash site has been located. "We’ve found the crater, we are not sure about the pilots yet."

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry informed that a Sukhoi-25UB fighter-bomber has crashed in the Stavropol Region. "On September 3, a Sukhoi-25UB fighter-bomber crashed during a routine training flight. The rescue service is searching for the two missing pilots. The plane carried no ammunition. It crashed in an unpopulated area causing no destruction on the ground," the Defense Ministry said.