Man on federal wanted list caught at unauthorized Moscow rally

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. A man, who had been on a federal wanted list over calls for extremist activity, was detained at an unauthorized rally in downtown Moscow on Saturday, the National Guard told TASS.

"Riot police of the National Guard’s Main Department detained a man, a citizen of a Russian region, at Saturday’s unauthorized rally in Moscow on Novinsky Boulevard for an administrative offense while implementing tasks on protecting public order," the National Guard said.

The checks confirmed that the man had been on a federal wanted list for public calls to carry out extremist activity.

The detained man has been handed over to police.