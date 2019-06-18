Death toll in China's earthquake rises to 12 people — media

SHANGHAI, June 18. /TASS/. Twelve people died and 134 more were injured in the earthquake that rocked China's south-western Sichuan province on Monday, Chinese media reported on Monday citing emergency services.

Earlier reports said 11 people died and 122 were injured.

The earthquake of 6 magnitude was registered in the south-western Chinese city of Yibin in the Changning County at 8:55pm local time on Monday. The earthquake's epicenter lay at the depth of 16 km.

Emergency services are currently working on the site, assessing the damage and providing disaster relief.