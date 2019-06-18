Second earthquake rocks China's south-west in last 24 hours

BEIJING, June 18. /TASS/. An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude was registered early Tuesday near the city of Yibin in China's south-western Sichuan province, China's seismological service reported.

The earthquake was registered at 7:34am local time. The earthquake's epicenter lay at the depth of 17 km.

This is the second earthquake in China's south-west in the last 24 hours. The first earthquake of 5.9 magnitude was registered at 10:50pm local time on Monday.

The earthquake's epicenter lay in 19 km to the south-east of the Changning County in the Sichuan province at the depth of 10 km.

Eleven people died and over 120 more were injured in the earthquake.