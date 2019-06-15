Over 170 people taken to police after mass brawl in Central Russia

PENZA, June 15. /TASS/. A total of 140 people were taken to police stations following a mass brawl in Central Russia’s Penza Region, three of them were detained, the regional Investigative Committee department said on Saturday.

According to investigators, five people were injured in the brawl, one of them died in hospital. One person is in critical condition. The local police department said the conflict was caused by a domestic dispute.

"Investigators interrogated 21 people as witnesses, carried out 22 searches, nine crime scene examinations, ordered five forensic tests. This helped to identify and detain three residents of the Chemodanovka village, who took part in the conflict. Identification of suspects, other investigative and search procedures continue. <…> To that end, 174 people were taken to police stations," the department said in a statement.