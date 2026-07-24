Russia boosts agricultural exports to Africa by 40% in first half — Agroexport

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia increased agricultural exports to Africa by 40% year-on-year in volume terms and by 35% in value terms in the first half of 2026, reaching more than 11 mln metric tons worth about $2.9 bln, according to estimates by experts at the federal Agroexport center.

"According to expert estimates, Russia supplied more than 11 mln metric tons of agricultural products worth about $2.9 bln to the African continent in the first six months of 2026. Compared with the same period last year, exports increased by 40% in physical terms and by 35% in value terms," the center said in a statement.

According to Agroexport, the top five agricultural export products by volume were wheat (about 10.2 mln metric tons), barley (about 234,000 metric tons), soybean oil (more than 158,000 metric tons), sunflower seed meal and cake (more than 95,000 metric tons), and beet pulp with molasses (more than 64,000 metric tons).

Egypt remained the main destination for Russian agricultural exports. Shipments increased from about 3.8 mln metric tons in the first half of 2025 to 4.9 mln metric tons in the same period of 2026. Egypt accounted for 44% of Russia’s total agricultural exports to Africa by volume, Agroexport said.

Sudan ranked second among importers, accounting for 11% of exports, with shipments rising by 62% year-on-year in volume terms. Kenya ranked third, accounting for 10% of exports, with shipments increasing 9.5-fold. Algeria and Libya also ranked among the five largest buyers.

Overall, Russia exported agricultural products to more than 40 African countries in 2026.