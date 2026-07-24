Seligdar boosts gold production by 20% in first half of 2026 to 3.34 metric tons

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Polymetallic holding company Seligdar increased gold production by 20% year-on-year in the first half of 2026 to 3,337 kg. Tin production during the reporting period rose by 17% to 2,021 metric tons, the company said in a statement.

Tungsten production in concentrate increased by 1.5% in the first six months of the year to 65 metric tons, while copper production in concentrate totaled 1,332 metric tons, up 8%. Total revenue from sales of metals and concentrates by the Seligdar holding rose by 43% year-on-year in the first half of the year to 40.8 bln rubles ($522.6 mln).

In addition, sales of gold produced by the group’s companies totaled 2,936 kg, up 4% compared with the first half of last year.

Sales

Revenue from gold sales in January-June 2026 reached 32.2 bln rubles ($412.4 mln), up 35% year-on-year. The increase in revenue was driven both by a 4% rise in the physical volume of gold sales to 2,936 kg and a 30% year-on-year increase in the average selling price.

Revenue from sales of tin, tungsten, and copper concentrates in the first six months of 2026 rose by 91% to 8.6 bln rubles ($110.2 mln), compared with 4.5 bln rubles ($57.6 mln) a year earlier, driven by higher sales volumes and an increase in the average selling price of concentrates. In particular, sales of tin concentrate increased by 25% year-on-year, while the average selling price rose by 47%, Seligdar said.

Seligdar is one of Russia’s largest companies by gold and tin reserves, with assets in Yakutia, the Orenburg Region, the Altai Region, Buryatia, the Khabarovsk Region, and Chukotka.