Novatek’s first-half IFRS net profit down 3.1% to $2.8 bln

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Novatek’s net profit attributable to shareholders under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) declined by 3.1% year-on-year in the first half of 2026 to 218.7 bln rubles ($2.8 bln), the company reported.

Revenue from sales increased by 3.9% to 836.3 bln rubles ($10.71 bln). Normalized EBITDA, including the company’s share in the EBITDA of joint ventures, totaled 430.4 bln rubles ($5.51 bln), down 8.8% from the first half of 2025.

Normalized profit attributable to shareholders, excluding the effect of foreign exchange differences, declined by 8.7% to 216.5 bln rubles ($2.77 bln). Non-current assets decreased by 8.8% to 2.89 trln rubles ($37.02 bln), while non-current liabilities fell by 9.6% to 325.5 bln rubles ($4.17 bln).

Net cash generated from operating activities declined by 12% to 172.2 bln rubles ($2.21 bln). Cash used for capital expenditures increased by 20% to 91.7 bln rubles ($1.17 bln).

Novatek is one of Russia’s largest independent natural gas producers. The company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing, and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons.