MMK keeps steel output at 5.19 mln metric tons, raises pig iron output by 2% in 1H 2026

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. MMK Group kept its steel production in the first half of 2026 at the same level as in the first six months of 2025, at 5.19 mln metric tons. Pig iron production increased by 2% to 4.6 million mln tons, the company said.

Sales of steel products rose by 2.1% year-on-year to 5.02 mln metric tons, primarily reflecting higher sales of semi-finished products, long steel products, and premium products, while sales of hot-rolled steel declined.

Steel production in the Q2 increased by 12.2% compared with the Q1, reaching 2.75 mln metric tons. Pig iron production declined by 4.8% quarter-on-quarter to 2.27 mln metric tons due to major overhauls at blast furnace facilities. Sales of steel products increased by 23.5% compared with the Q1 of 2026, reaching 2.77 mln metric tons.

MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and holds a leading position among Russia's ferrous metallurgy companies, manufacturing a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products for all major metal-consuming sectors of Russian industry.