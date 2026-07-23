Bank of Russia buys $61.4 mln worth of yuan with July 22 settlement

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia purchased 4.8 bln rubles ($61.4 mln) worth of yuan on the domestic market with settlement on July 22, 2026, according to data published on the regulator's website.

The volume of foreign currency purchases on the domestic market with settlement on July 21 also totaled 4.8 bln rubles.

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the yuan-ruble instrument in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange.