Russia remains among world’s top five fishing nations

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia remains among the world’s top five countries in terms of the volume of aquatic biological resources harvested, the Federal Agency for Fisheries (Rosrybolovstvo) told TASS.

"Overall, Russia continues to rank among the world’s top five countries by catch volume," the agency said.

Rosrybolovstvo added that Russia’s fishing industry continues to deliver stable results year after year.

"It fully meets the needs of the domestic market and ensures the fulfillment of export objectives," the agency stressed.

For example, salmon catches increased by more than 40% in 2025, reaching 335,600 metric tons. At the same time, pollock catches exceeded 2 mln metric tons, the highest level in a quarter of a century, accounting for more than half of the global pollock catch (about 60%), the agency added.